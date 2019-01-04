CLOSE
Cardi B Hoping To Release Second Studio Album This Spring

Cardi, Cardi, banging body, spicy mami, hot tamale...has something in store for fans.

Electric Holiday Concert

Source: Gladys Vega/Getty

In April of 2018, Cardi B released her debut studio album Invasion Of Privacy to rave reviews. With hits like “Drip” feat. Migos, “I Like It” feat. J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and the anthem that caught everyone’s attention, “Bodak Yellow,” we must admit her first project slapped. Fortunately for fans, Cardi’s got another one coming this year.

After an inquisitive fan asked if she’d release a new album in 2019, Kulture Kiari’s mama revealed she would. “Of course there’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she said in this Instagram Live clip.

While she’s not sure it’s actually doable, she also said she hopes to release her second studio album “around the same time” that Invasion Of Privacy came out. Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty

