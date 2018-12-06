baby pictures , Cardi B

Cardi’s Cutie: Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus

Posted 9 hours ago

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Trina and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Life goes on. For Cardi B, that means finally sharing a photo of her new baby girl, Kulture, less than 24 hours after coolly telling the world her marriage is a wrap. 

About a day after announcing that she was longer with Offset, and that a divorce may take some time, Cardi finally shared a full picture of her newborn.

Hey, who really cares about the timing?

Immediately, Twitter fell in love with the kid. Peep some of the more poignant reactions in the gallery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Close