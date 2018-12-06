Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Baby Kulture

Splitting from Offset isn’t the only Cardi B news on these Internets. The Bronx rapper finally shared a full photo of her new baby girl, Kulture.

“My heart” is the caption of a photo of the newborn chilling in car seat, wearing a bib emblazoned with her name that Cardi shared on Instagram.

For the record, baby slander is never tolerated. Also, Cardi and Offset made a cute kid.

However, there is nothing to be done about the slander Offset is receiving for allegedly trying to pull Cuban Doll into a threesome. Cardi is also catching flack for surely giving Offset numerous chances to get right.

Anyway, peep the cuteness below.

—

Photo: WENN.com