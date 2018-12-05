Who Won?: Cardi B and Offset Break Up, Twitter Slanders Migos Rapper

Cardi B and Offset have broken up. At least, that’s what the Bronx rapper revealed tonight (early Wednesday morning, Dec. 5) on her Instagram.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” said Cardi on the ‘Gram. “And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners…and you know…he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but…things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

She added, “[And] it’s nobodies fault it’s just like I guess we grew out of love. But, we’re not together any more. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father, and yeah…”

We’ve been down this road before, but the calmness with which Bardi delivered her message means this time their split might take.

Offset seems to have commented on the post. And he should be prepping for ALL the slander.

Could this be the final straw—Offset was trying to bang Cuban Doll, allegedly?

OFFSET WAS REALLY TRYNA FUCK CUBAN DOLL IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/WIuscE45ky — “Cruel” out now! (@yahssihr) December 4, 2018

It goes without saying that Twitter is reacting heavy right now. Peep some of the more dramatic tweets in the gallery.