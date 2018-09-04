Offset Gets Baby Kulture’s Name Tattooed On His Face [Photos]

Offset might be the proudest father in Rap music. He just got his newborn daughter inked on his face.

In August the Migos member faced some questions on social media on why his skin bared the names of his two sons but not his newest child. With Cardi B being the mother the scrutiny only intensified.

Last week the “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper flaunted his newest artwork. Posted by his tattoo artist Bricks, the close-up shows “Kulture” written in script on the left side of his jawline. Above it is an angel.

The artist described the process of how the piece came to be. “I spent the last 72 hours with Offset. Day and night. Got a chance to see him interact as a family man with his mom, a friend to his crew, and saw the love a father as he wanted to represent all of his kids. The opportunity to sit with him and ‘build’ made the results of the tattoo better than we both expected. Perfect time, perfect place. Stars were lined up” he explained in an email to Complex.

Well it seems the mother of his other daughter felt in a ways about Offset expressing his love to his kids. According to Shya L’amour the Quality Control Records talent does not have his first girl’s name on him. She took took to Instagram to vent her frustration.

While Bardi teased at a Kulture reveal during the recent 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, the baby celebrity has yet to be formally introduced to the world. So far we have only been privy to a photo of the tot’s tiny hands as per her Instagram.

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Sep 2, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

