Cardi B and Offset Stunt In Front Of Their New Lamborghinis

Cardi B and Offset are trying their best to be a power Hip-Hop couple. The two rappers, who just welcomed baby Kulture, shared a pic of themselves in front of their new Lamborghinis.
Offset is leaning on a lime Aventador while Cardi is chilling in front of their baby blue version.
“Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners,” reads Cardi’s caption.
The depreciation on those whips are a mother, though.
Offset posted another angle. So kultural [sic].
—
Photo: Instagram
