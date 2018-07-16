Cardi B & Offset Are Keeping Baby Kulture Photo Offers At Bay

Cardi B and Offset just welcomed their daughter Kulture into the world days ago and already the offers for photos are pouring in. Despite her own visible profile, Momma Bardi and Daddy Set have elected to wait a while before the world gets to see Kulture in her baby best.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Cardi tell TMZ … multiple magazines, websites and photo agencies have reached out with offers for Kulture’s first photo shoot. We’re told the offers have been in the $100k neighborhood or higher.

Cardi and Offset have no desire to make a deal … yet. We’re told they won’t even consider it until their daughter’s at least 5 or 6 months old.

On Saturday, Cardi is apparently enjoying motherhood as she should, gushing over her baby and calling her beautiful. We’re sure she’s that and so much more.

BEAUTIFUL ❤️🎀🌸😍🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 15, 2018

I still can’t believe it ,all mines ❤️🎀🌸 KultureK👼🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

Photo: Getty