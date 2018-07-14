Young Cardi Back: Cardi B Memes Herself, This Time With Her Sister Hennessy [PHOTOS]

One of the most endearing traits of new mom Cardi B is that she’s one of the more accessible celebrities on social media and loves to engage with her fanbase. That same fanbase took a photo of a young Cardi and turned it into a hilarious meme so the Invasion of Privacy rapper got in on the fun by posting an older photo of she and her sister Hennessy that she made into a meme herself.

In the photo, the artist born Belcalis Almanzar and sister Hennessy appear to be off to an outing with the older Cardi sporting a yellow overall set with her baby sis rocking a Black number. In the photo, Cardi and Hennessy both have their hands on their hips and appear camera ready with the caption, “What was the reason ??!! Hennessy : Yea! What was the reason??!!”

What was the reason ??!! Hennessy : Yea! What was the reason??!! pic.twitter.com/fmmg1eDi0J — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 13, 2018

Cardi really loved the way fans played up the other photo and this one is getting the same kind of treatment. We’ve collected some of the best ones we’ve seen below and on the following pages.

Okay I think I’m finished y’all…lol I think!!! #bardibarred pic.twitter.com/HH2QT7S1AB — Nikki Blount Jackson (@NikkiBJaxx417) July 14, 2018

when your manager tells a customer the same thing you just told em https://t.co/KyhiDv6Uuy — besus (@iiambrianb) July 13, 2018

Mama said you have to take both of us pic.twitter.com/DugyzZuo3t — ˢᵃⁿˢᵃ (@lizzygranvt) July 13, 2018

"I'm Beyonce and you be Kelly."#cardibmemes pic.twitter.com/4akrqNTkT0 — Warrior of the Rainbow (@santapecadorius) July 13, 2018

Teacher: can y’all please be quiet and take a seat?

Cardi: who’s gonna make us?!

Hennessy: yeah!!@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/8W7jvFcJBK — Allen Simpson (@allen_would_) July 13, 2018

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »