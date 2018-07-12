Photo of Young Cardi B Is The Latest Meme Sensation On The Internet

Cardi B might be one of the world’s biggest superstars at the moment, but she let the world know her sense of humor is perfectly intact. A photo of a five-year-old Bardi B affectionately known as Belcalis Almanzar at the time hit the web.
Immediately, the internet took the photo and did what it did best and memed the hell out of it.
The throwback photo of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper sparked the creation of hilarious “My Mommy Says” memes that were so good even Cardi had to share some via her IG page. One of the memes she shared was hilariously and accurately captioned “My momma said Y’all have to play with me,” and Cardi stating under it “Yaaaa annoying for this 😩😩😩😩😂Leave five-year-old Belcalis alone 😤😤.”
Those weren’t the only ones either, from young Cardi not being able to “sit down cuz Y’all got roaches” or becoming a medallion on her husband’s chain the internet’s cleverness was on full display.
Of course, someone had the bright idea to start an actual parody account @YoungCardiB sharing different scenarios that could accurately describe what young Bardi could be saying in the picture.
It’s not the baby picture of Cardi and Offset’s bundle of joy Kulture that people so desperately want to see but it’s definitely still supplying joy to the world. Hit the flip for hilarious memes below.
