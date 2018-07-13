Cardi B Says Nicki Minaj Did NOT Send Her A Baby Gift

Even though she is nesting with her newborn Cardi B still has time for correcting people. She has confirmed that Nicki Minaj did not send over a baby gift.

Earlier this week reports hit the internet saying Barbi had extended an olive branch by sending a basket filled with about 5K worth of infant items to Bardi and Offset.

The story goes that Nicki’s staff had phoned Petit Trésor, a very high end kids shop in Los Angeles. Unnamed sources say she requested a basket for Kulture to be made as “girly as possible” which included pricey stuffed animals and luxury wears for the tot.

Well Cardi stepped out on Instagram to deny that Lara Been Croft sent over anything. In a post by @HollywoodUnlocked reporting on the alleged good gesture the “Bodak Yellow” rapper commented “Not true”.

Naturally TMZ jumped on the story and contacted the store directly where an employee denied Nicki nor anyone from her staff had purchased anything. In the past they have not enjoyed the sunniest relationship with rumors of a silent beef.

Earlier this year the two were spotted talking at the 2018 Met Gala which quelled the talk of friction but we guess it is still no new friends.

Via TMZ

Photo: WENN.com