Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Squash Their Issues At Met Gala [LISTEN]

The rumored cat fight between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is now water under the bridge. Rap’s biggest ladies talked through their misunderstanding earlier this week.

In a candid interview with Howard Stern, Bardi discussed the so called beef with Onika which wasn’t really a beef at all. “I never was feuding with anybody. There was a misunderstanding; I didn’t want to ever talk about it in public because I felt like we going see each other again and we will talk about it. It’s always like little issues.”

Apparently, they finally saw each other at the recent Met Gala affair and got on the same page. “I spoke to her about it,” Cardi said, referring to Minaj. “I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue.”

She also went to confirm she is indeed having a girl and Offset will be naming the baby. “Yes. I’m having a girl” she revealed.

Now she can get to trying to help Offset find his chain.

Via The Cut

Photo: Getty