Cardi B’s Security Blesses Autograph Seeker With WWE Worthy Fade After Met Gala [VIDEO]

Who keeps the goons on deck? Cardi.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

While Cardi B loves her fans they need to know when she says no she means no. A man learned his lesson last night when members from her entourage allegedly laid him out.

According to reports as Cardi B was entering the Mark Hotel in Manhattan after attending the Met Gala she was followed by a very persistent fan who wanted her autograph.

The “Be Careful” rapper declined several times but the 33-year-old Bronx man didn’t get the hint. In footage captured by TMZ he is seen trying to justify his tenaciousness. “Oh c’mon, don’t be like that, mama. I just asked for an autograph. I’m an autograph hound” he said.

Apparently, things went sour shortly after that as he was pushed to the ground by a group of unidentified men and blessed with a thrashing that ended with one of the men coming back for one final jumping stomp.

The victim was taken to  New York-Presbyterian Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made thus far.

Video of the incident below.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com

Cardi B , Fight , met gala , Migos

