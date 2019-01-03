Man Shoots Up New Year’s Eve Lil Boosie Show, Catches Bullet In His Thigh Meats

A man who decided to spend his New Year’s Eve shooting up a Lil Boosie concert found himself on the wrong side of gunfire in the end. Samuel Demario Williams, 33, fired off an AK-47 rifle at an Alabama nightclub but was shot by a security guard before he inflicted any true physical damage.

Local outlet WHNT reports:

Police say Williams was in a shooting on December 31, 2018 just after midnight at ‘Club 3208’ on Long Ave. Williams was later shot by an armed security guard working at the event. Citizens, who were with him at the time of the shooting, took him to the hospital. HPD arrested Williams after being released from the hospital.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said Williams faces shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to carry, menacing and reckless endangerment charges.

The homie DJ Wally Sparks pointed out to us that Boosie’s goons handed out an exquisite fade to a would-be thief similarily to what Young Dolph’s squad just did to a young man who should have known better.

a similar thing happened not too long ago. https://t.co/vizndaU8gF — Wally Sparks (@djwallysparks) January 3, 2019

Kids, how about just hustle your bread up so you don’t fail at chain-snatching only to catch the mitts.

