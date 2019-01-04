The Carter Touch: The Louvre’s Attendance Jumps Because, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Hip-Hop’s power couple continues to influence culture for the better. One of the world’s most famous art institutions is now vouching for Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s star power.

The Guardian is reporting that The Carter’s have given The Louvre a boost to their daily visitor take rate after shooting their music video there in 2018. “Apesh*t”, the lead single to their joint album Everything Is Love, was shot at the Parisian monument over the summer. “It’s clear that 2018 was a remarkable year for the international reputation of the Louvre” President Jean-Luc Martinez explained. “The Beyoncé video, like the opening of the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi, ensured that the Louvre was talked about across the world, and one of the consequences of that is the spectacular rise in visitor numbers last year.”

Roughly 10.2 million people visited The Louvre in 2018 which is a 25% lift in attendance versus previous years; 75% being foreigners. The demographic of the patrons who purchased tickets last year speaks directly to Jay and Bey’s influence. According to the stats 50% of the visitors were under the age of 30 which aligns to both performer’s large youth following. The younger crowd is now low hanging fruit for historic destination. They have since created a special edition guide based on stunning visual which details every scene of the video.

Since its’ release “Apesh*t” has been viewed 150 million times online. The Louvre is now the most visited gallery in the world topping the National Museum Of China in Beijing. For cultural purposes you can peep the video below.

Photo: WENN.com