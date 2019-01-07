R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Says He’s Free To Contact Their Children Despite Docu-Series

Andrea Lee Kelly, the ex-wife of R. Kelly, says that the beleaguered R&B singer is in the clear to contact any of their three adult children. The news might come as a shock to some considering Ms. Kelly appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, calling her ex-husband a monster in the process.

A rep for Andrea Lee Kelly tells TMZ … she is NOT against Kelly attempting to contact their three children — Jay, Joann and Robert Jr., most of whom are adults now — while also claiming they as a family haven’t heard from him in months.

That said … we’re told Andrea acknowledges that the children are all grown now and fully understand the accusations being leveled against their dad in “Surviving R. Kelly.” Her rep tells us she’d have to see if the children are interested in rekindling a relationship with their father first.

BTW … we’re told none of Kelly’s kids watched the six-part docuseries — much like their father.

What’s interesting about Andrea’s openness toward a re-connection here is that she appeared to take a firm stance against her ex-husband on ‘Surviving’ — calling him a monster, accusing him of abuse … but, ultimately, denying any direct knowledge of his alleged misdeeds.

Surviving R. Kelly concluded its airing this weekend amid a flurry of discussion across social media.

