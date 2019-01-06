Chance The Rapper Says Working With R. Kelly Was A Mistake, Explains Himself [Video]

Chance The Rapper raised eyebrows when the God-fearing MC dropped a collaboration with R. Kelly. However, in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary that aired on Lifetime, Chance said he regretted the decision.

The interview seen in the damning (for R. Kelly) doc was actually conducted by Cassius. Chance candidly explained how he was able to still collaborate (the song is called “Somewhere In Paradise” and also features Jeremih) with the alleged Pied Piper of child abuse despite his reputation.

“We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to Black male oppression, but Black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world,” explained Chance. “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.”

Real talk.

After also contemplating how the circumstances, as far as R. Kelly’s continued behavior, would be different if the victims were light skinned (some are) or white (none that we’ve seen), Chance added, “I made a mistake and I’m happy that those women are getting voices now and I can grow to understand better what my positioning should be or should’ve been when that opportunity came.”

We respect Chance for his honesty. Now let’s see who will be the first rapper to play himself (or herself) and work with R. Kelly even after the revelations of Surviving R. Kelly.

Watch the Cassius interview below.

Photo: WENN.com