Twitter Slams Alleged Pedo Piper R. Kelly After Debut Of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ #SurvivingRKelly

Thursday’s (Jan. 3) debut of the six-part Surviving R. Kelly docu-series was, as expected, a must-see affair for those who live tweet and the like. Twitter had several sizzling takes about the series and what it unveiled about the alleged monstrous ways of the R&B veteran.

Executive produced by dream hampton, Tamara Simmons, Joel Karlsberg, and Jesse Daniels for Kreativ Inc., Surviving R. Kelly is an unforgiving look at Kelly’s rise to R&B stardom, his perceived loverboy status, and the allegations that he has preyed on underage girls since the 1990s. With interviews from Kelly’s inner circle, to other celebrities in his periphery, the series seeks to uncover the truth and give voice to his alleged victims in light of the Me Too movement.

The reactions on Twitter since last night have ranged between abject disgust at Kelly, to severe criticism of the families that allowed their loved ones to get close to him for a shot of fleeting fame. From most accounts, it isn’t an easy watch by any stretch of the imagination but will hopefully spark a much-needed day of reckoning if the allegations are indeed true.

—

Photo: Getty