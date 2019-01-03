Aaliyah’s Mother Says Former R. Kelly Backup Singer Lying About Sex Allegations

In Lifetime’s six-part docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, a backup dancer claims she witnessed the beleaguered singer having sex with his protege, Aaliyah. Diane Haughton, the mother of the late songstress, has since spoken out to call the claims false.

From the AaliyahForMAC Instagram account:

Please forward this message and quote to any media outlet, anyone and everyone you know via all your social media platforms, websites, blogs etc… It is urgent that we do this ASAP as the documentary is set to air on the 3rd of January . .

Aaliyah isn’t here to defend herself. We as a fanbase are, and we must defend her now!

We can’t let “LIEtime” get away with this defamation of character on Aaliyah, her family, her estate, her foundation. We have the power in 2019 via social media to squash this story once and for all! Make it go viral!

Ms. Haughton’s statement regarding the allegations made in Surviving R. Kelly can be viewed below.

The series debuts tonight on LIfetime and 9/8 Central

—

Photo: Getty