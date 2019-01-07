Regina King’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Addressed Boosting Women’s Role In Industry

Regina King continues to thrive and shine as a veteran actress, and her appearance in the film If Beale Street Could Talk has drawn rave reviews. King won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her role and in her moving acceptance speech, she challenged her industry and others to hire more women.

Deadline reports:

“Amy, thank you for the prayer,” King began her speech, nodding to fellow nominee Amy Adams. Adding “Time’s Up, times two,” King continued, “In the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough, to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women, and I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power … I challenge you to challenge yourselves and … do the same.”

Based on the novel by James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk follows the romance of two young African-Americans, Tish (Kiki Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), who strengthen their bond through an unexpected pregnancy and are nearly torn apart by a wrongful imprisonment. King plays Sharon Rivers, mother to Tish, who is a fierce advocate for her daughter and fights valiantly to prove Fonny’s innocence.

King also has been honored for her performance by the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the National Board of Review, and she is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Watch Regina King’s acceptance speech below.

Photo: WENN