J. Cole & Company Announce ‘Revenge of The Dreamers III’ Is In The Works

With an expanded roster 'Revenge of The Dreamers III' seems like it's going to be a 2019 banger...

Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) 

It’s been a few years since we’ve gotten a Revenge of The Dreamers installment, the last of which featured the likes of J. Cole, Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, Omen and Lute. But apparently the wait is about to be over as J. Cole and company are teasing the upcoming project with an invitation to participate in chapter three of the album series while extending invitations to the likes of Earthgang and TDE’s Reason to ride with them.

Yesterday J. Cole, Bas, Ari Lennox and a gang of other artists took to their social media pages to announce their involvement in Revenge of The Dreamers III and got their fans in a frenzy with anticipation.

3peat @dreamville

🙋🏿‍♀️ will be there #ROTD3

🔥🔥🔥🔥🤭🤭

This shit like the avengers. #ROTD3

J. Cole’s manager chimed in on the project via Twitter stating that the artists participating in the project have 10 days to deliver a banger for the culture.

Y’all think these artists will be able to create some magic for 2019 in such a short period of time? Let us know.

