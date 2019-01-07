J. Cole & Company Announce ‘Revenge of The Dreamers III’ Is In The Works

It’s been a few years since we’ve gotten a Revenge of The Dreamers installment, the last of which featured the likes of J. Cole, Bas, Cozz, Ari Lennox, Omen and Lute. But apparently the wait is about to be over as J. Cole and company are teasing the upcoming project with an invitation to participate in chapter three of the album series while extending invitations to the likes of Earthgang and TDE’s Reason to ride with them.

Yesterday J. Cole, Bas, Ari Lennox and a gang of other artists took to their social media pages to announce their involvement in Revenge of The Dreamers III and got their fans in a frenzy with anticipation.

J. Cole’s manager chimed in on the project via Twitter stating that the artists participating in the project have 10 days to deliver a banger for the culture.

We got 10 days to try and make this Revenge of the Dreamers III album. Think we can do it? — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 7, 2019

Y’all think these artists will be able to create some magic for 2019 in such a short period of time? Let us know.