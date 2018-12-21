CLOSE
J. Cole Goes Platinum With…You Already Know

Still no miscellaneous help necessary.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

If J. Cole is anything, besides a top tier, critically acclaimed MC, he is consistent. The North Carolina rapper has once again gone platinum without any features.

Cole World’s latest project, K.O.D., dropped back in April, but was just certified with 1 million in sales.

K.O.D. is Cole’s fifth proper album since his 2011 debut, Cole World. All of his albums have gone platinum, with 2014’s Forest Hills Drive going double platinum.

Cole also kept busy this year raising money for hurricane relief in North Carolina and making stellar guest appearances on tracks like Anderson .Paak’s “Trippy” or Rapsody’s “Sojourner.”

Word the “Nobody’s Perfect” rapper may already be cooking up a new album.

