Rapsody & J. Cole Collab For A Lyrical Symphony on “Sojourner”

The intergender collaboration that Hip-Hop purists have been waiting for has finally come to fruition! No, we’re not talking about Bhad Bhabie and Tekashi 6ix9ine, we mean that long awaited Rapsody and J. Cole collabo, fam.

After years of carving out their own niches in the game, the North Carolinians have finally laid down a duet cut in “Sojourner” that’s sure to have heads bobbing like they’re training to mouth grab some apples this Halloween.

You know you’re in for some work with Cole spitting sh*t like “Over-analytical brain, a product of the shame” and Rapsody dropping bars like, “Yeah I know my worth, these colonizers got to pay me/Yeah I had to go first cause the rest would never last/I had to show the positives for those that couldn’t add.”

Can we get an EP or a mixtape with these two or what?

Check out “Sojourner” below and let us know if their long awaited collaboration lived up to the hype.