J.I.D ft. J. Cole “Off Deez,” Sean Paul ft. Jhene Aiko “Naked Truth” & More | Daily Visuals 12.5.18

It’s only been a week since J.I.D dropped his latest project DiCaprio 2 but he’s already coming through with a video for one of his album’s standout cuts.

Linking up with J. Cole for the mostly black-and-white visuals to “Off Deez,” J.I.D utilizes some specs of color and animated cutaways to keep viewers attention while bopping furiously to his fast flow.

Elsewhere Sean Paul seems to be attempting a comeback and comes out of hiding for the Jhene Aiko assisted clip to “Naked Truth” where he holds court in an empty warehouse accompanied by a gang of women who dance for his pleasure.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Noname, Reason, and more.

J.I.D FT. J. COLE – “OFF DEEZ”

SEAN PAUL FT. JHENE AIKO – “NAKED TRUTH”

NONAME – “BLAXPLOITATION”

REASON – “COLORED DREAMS”

LOCKSMITH – “PRISON”

POWERS PLEASANT FT. DENZEL CURRY, IDK, ZILLAKAMI & ZOMBIE JUICE – “PLEASE FORGIVE”

TWIN YOPPAS – “TAXING”