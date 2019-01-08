‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee Indicted on Child Abuse Charges

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee has been indicted on child abuse charges. This is just the latest legal drama for the troubled reality TV star with an extensive rap sheet.

As previously reported, Tommie Lee ran up on her daughter at the child schools and laid hands on her. She’s now facing 54 years if convicted of all the felony charges she’s facing.

Reports TMZ:

According to the indictment filed by the state of Georgia — and obtained by TMZ — Tommie Lee went to her young daughter’s middle school this past October and allegedly disrupted the class, slapped her daughter on the hands with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, dragged her down the hall by her hair … and threw her into a metal locker.

Tommie faces 7 charges in the indictment, and 3 of ’em are felonies. The rest are misdemeanors. If she’s convicted on all seven … prosecutors tell us Tommie could be locked up for up to 54 years.

This is the same case where Tommie Lee was arrested twice in less than 24 hours. The first time was for the assault and the second was after she failed to respect the restraining order the judge hit her with.

Photo: VH1