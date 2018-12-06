‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee Is Still In Jail

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is still mired in the struggle. The reality star remains in jail due to a probation violation.

She was supposed to be released a month ago, but getting arrested twice within 24 hours helped put the kibosh on that.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Tommie was set to be released from Georgia’s Cobb County Jail with an ankle monitor on Nov. 7, but the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star got rearrested the same day for violating probation in her DUI case.

The violation was the result of getting arrested TWICE within 24 hours for allegedly stalking her daughter and slamming the child into a school locker back in October.

If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen Tommie out on the scene … we’re told she’s been cooling her heels in jail in Fulton County — where she got the DUI — for 28 days now.

Reportedly, Tommie, born Atasha Jefferson, will get another chance to get out, in a month.

The struggle is all the way real.

—

Photo: Getty