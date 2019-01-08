Facebook Removes Page Discrediting R. Kelly Accuser

Facebook has removed a page from its network that attacked one of R. Kelly’s several accusers. Asante McGee appeared on the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly and the page “Surviving Lies” was crafted to discredit her side of the story regarding the R&B singer.

Deadline reports:

The Facebook page titled “Surviving Lies” was taken down Monday after it attacked Asante McGee who appeared in the Lifetime docuseries. The page posted an alleged phone call from McGee’s daughter who said that her mother’s accusation was for money and it also posted McGee’s arrest record. It also claimed that she was working with another woman to extort the disgraced R&B singer.

Facebook released a statement in regards to the page saying: “The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed. We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

In a TMZ report, McGee issued a challenge towards Kelly to take a lie detector test. And it appears that McGee was just one of the targets of the now-defunct Facebook page.

—

Photo: Getty