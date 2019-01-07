Later Than Never: These Celebs Cancel R. Kelly After Explosive Doc Details Abuse

Sorry but we still gotta ask, What took so long? Nevertheless, a number of notable celebrities have come forward to announce they’re not rocking with R. Kelly after the airing of the damning Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

The 6-part series exposes both old and new truths about the alleged abusers penchant for underaged women via first-hand accounts and legal evidence that documents YEARS of illicit behavior. Nevertheless, the bamma plans to sue some of the participants.

Nevertheless, R. Kelly’s career barely hit a speedbump thanks to sexism, scarily devoted fans and when it comes down to it, too man young Black women not being believed or protected.

A number of celebrities including actors, rappers and R&B crooners have since some forward to denounce R. Kelly. Hey, better late than never. Other, have simply reiterated that they stopped supporting Robert Sylvester Kelly a long time ago, and with good reason.

See who has seen in the light in the gallery.