Later Than Never: These Celebs Cancel R. Kelly After Explosive Doc Details Abuse

Posted 1 hour ago

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Sorry but we still gotta ask, What took so long? Nevertheless, a number of notable celebrities have come forward to announce they’re not rocking with R. Kelly after the airing of the damning Surviving R. Kelly documentary

The 6-part series exposes both old and new truths about the alleged abusers penchant for underaged women via first-hand accounts and legal evidence that documents YEARS of illicit behavior. Nevertheless, the bamma plans to sue some of the participants.

Nevertheless, R. Kelly’s career barely hit a speedbump thanks to sexism, scarily devoted fans and when it comes down to it, too man young Black women not being believed or protected.

A number of celebrities including actors, rappers and R&B crooners have since some forward to denounce R. Kelly. Hey, better late than never. Other, have simply reiterated that they stopped supporting Robert Sylvester Kelly a long time ago, and with good reason.

See who has seen in the light in the gallery.

1. Bun B

The Big Southern Rap Impresario hasn’t even watched the doc yet but knows enough to cancel R’uh.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada is at a lost that Kelly’s stream have gone up since the doc aired.

3. Tank

I lot of artists, song writers, producers, record execs, etc are very confused as to how to respond to what they’ve seen and heard. We’ve all been inspired by this man. We’ve all been witnesses to his musical genius. We have shaped and molded talent we sign after his musical image. We’ve invested so much of ourselves into this man that it’s hard for us to let go. I no longer have that issue. I whole heartedly apologize for not coming to this realization sooner. I CANOT separate the music from the monster! My 3 black daughters won’t let me. What hurts even more are the facilitators around him. His team, his record company, the promoters, the radio stations! There has to be a line drawn. Enough has to be enough at some point. Who are we saying is worth protecting if we let this continue? I choose the lives of these young black girls! I’m sick to my stomach! Let me also say this! There are more men guilty of these crimes! Lets make sure none of them slip through the cracks every again! You are no king because kings don’t treat queens like this! #RnBMoney #TheGeneral

One of the R&B kings said enough is enough.

4. 6lack

Rapper 6lack has been delivering the smoke to anyone challenging his decision to cancel R. Kelly.

5. DJ Clark Kent

The DJ and sneaker connoisseur detailed why he was done with Robert Sylvester a long time ago.

6. Omarion

Maybach O says he plans to no longer perform songs that R. Kelly wrote.

7. Meek Mill

The Philly rapper has been sharing a lot of his opinions lately. His question, basically what took so long?, is hella valid.

8. Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo is officially Team #MuteRKelly

9. Chance The Rapper

Chance is getting dragged, but he knew he made a mistake.

10. K. Michelle

K. Michelle worked closely with R. Kelly for a while. So she needs some time to heal. Let her have all she needs.

11. Boosie

As for Boosie…he played himself.

