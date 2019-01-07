Later Than Never: These Celebs Cancel R. Kelly After Explosive Doc Details Abuse

Sorry but we still gotta ask, What took so long? Nevertheless, a number of notable celebrities have come forward to announce they’re not rocking with R. Kelly after the airing of the damning Surviving R. Kelly documentary.
The 6-part series exposes both old and new truths about the alleged abusers penchant for underaged women via first-hand accounts and legal evidence that documents YEARS of illicit behavior. Nevertheless, the bamma plans to sue some of the participants.
Nevertheless, R. Kelly’s career barely hit a speedbump thanks to sexism, scarily devoted fans and when it comes down to it, too man young Black women not being believed or protected.
A number of celebrities including actors, rappers and R&B crooners have since some forward to denounce R. Kelly. Hey, better late than never. Other, have simply reiterated that they stopped supporting Robert Sylvester Kelly a long time ago, and with good reason.
See who has seen in the light in the gallery.
1. Bun B
The Big Southern Rap Impresario hasn’t even watched the doc yet but knows enough to cancel R’uh.
2. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Instagram
Jada is at a lost that Kelly’s stream have gone up since the doc aired.
3. Tank
One of the R&B kings said enough is enough.
4. 6lack
Rapper 6lack has been delivering the smoke to anyone challenging his decision to cancel R. Kelly.
5. DJ Clark Kent
The DJ and sneaker connoisseur detailed why he was done with Robert Sylvester a long time ago.
6. Omarion
Maybach O says he plans to no longer perform songs that R. Kelly wrote.
7. Meek Mill
The Philly rapper has been sharing a lot of his opinions lately. His question, basically what took so long?, is hella valid.
8. Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo is officially Team #MuteRKelly
9. Chance The Rapper
Chance is getting dragged, but he knew he made a mistake.
10. K. Michelle
K. Michelle worked closely with R. Kelly for a while. So she needs some time to heal. Let her have all she needs.
11. Boosie
As for Boosie…he played himself.