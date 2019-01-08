Government Shutdown Got Snoop Dogg Saying F*ck Donald Trump & His Supporters

While the manchurian president known as Donald Trump continues to hold American federal workers paychecks hostage for his racially motivated demands for a “boarder” wall, Snoop Dogg once again took to social media to give the son of an alleged klansman a piece of his mind.

In an Instagram post the Doggfather went off on Donald Trump’s actions and let federal workers know that if they vote for Donald Trump should he run again in 2020 that they’re “some stupid muthaf*ckas.” No lies detected there given how dumb someone who’s been held hostage would have to be to once again trust their kidnapper to run their lives again. Just sayin.’

“Y’all honest blue collar hard working people and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a f*ck about us. So f*ck him too! And f*ck everybody down with Donald Trump. Yeah, said it. N*gga, Snoop Dogg. F*ck him.”

Naturally his comments are now filled with Trump supporters blasting Snoop Dogg’s feelings on the subjects but what else can you expect from cult 45 followers who’ve OD’d on the Kool-Aid?

Check out the video below.