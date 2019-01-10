My Bad: Lady Gaga Apologizes For Working With R. Kelly

Lady Gaga has issued a formal apology for working with alleged sexual predator R. Kelly. The singer and actress issued a statement basically saying “my bad” for creating “Do What U Want (With My Body)” with the crooner.

The move comes after Lifetime’s critically acclaimed and R. Kelly damning documentary Surviving R. Kelly shined a spotlight on his allegedly disturbing behavior with underaged women.

Per 2019 protocol, the “Poker Face” singer shared the statement on Twitter via a Notes app message.

“What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible”,” wrote Gaga. “I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously.”

She added, “As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life. My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

Gaga also plans to remove the song from streaming services.

She closed with, “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young and for not speaking out sooner.” Check out the entire statement below.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Photo: Getty