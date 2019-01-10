These Half-Nekked Photos Of Rihanna Have The Internet Thirsty Thirsty

Fans still haven’t heard any new music from Rihanna, but she’s got something to keep us all entertained while we wait. Modeling her new Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection, RiRi put her beautiful Barbadian booty out there for all of Instagram to praise this week.

The 30-year-old singer, makeup maven, and lingerie queen shows off her thiccness and glowing skin in a hot pink cutout set from her Hearts line.

In an interview with Vogue, in which she discussed the collection, everyone’s favorite bad girl said “Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about. ‘Savage’ to me is such a powerful word. Especially for women, you know. Women are usually looked at as weak and needy and Savage is just that different woman. It is the opposite of that, she powerful, she’s in charge, and she’s taking ownership of all the choices she makes.”

If you want to achieve Rihanna’s sexy V-Day vibe, the collection is now available online. Check it out here.

Photo: WENN, Instagram