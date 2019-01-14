Floyd Mayweather Says Son’s Mother Josie Harris Is Stalling $20M Defamation Lawsuit

Floyd Mayweather has been embroiled in a legal battle with the mother of his teenager son stemming from an alleged 2010 domestic violence incident the boxer served a brief amount of time for. Mayweather is accusing Josie Harris of stalling her $20 million defamation lawsuit after Mayweather accused her of being high on drugs during the incident.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mayweather claims he served his ex, Josie Harris, a request for 58 different documents. But he claims she objected to 23 of them because she did not understand what “incident” Mayweather was speaking about.

Harris originally sued Mayweather over an alleged incident of domestic violence in 2010 but her lawsuit was reduced to just a defamation claim against the boxing legend over an interview he gave with Katie Couric, where he alleged that Harris was high on drugs on the night in question.

Mayweather’s lawyers argue it is clear that the only “incident” at question now is the interview since that is what her defamation claim is over.

The docs reveal Harris is claiming she had prescriptions for Xanax, Vicodin and Wellbutrin but told Mayweather she does not know who gave her the prescriptions.

The outlet added in its reporting that Mayweather’s legal team is claiming Harris is playing hardball to stall the trial date and not provide the requested documentation or witnesses that would aid her case.

The lawsuit is still pending.

