Too Easy: Floyd Mayweather Stops Japanese Kickboxer In Struggle Bout, Twitter Not Amused

Floyd Mayweather retired as one of the best boxers to ever live, so it begs the question of why he’s still entering the ring at 42 years of age? In a New Year’s Eve exhibition bout against a rising Japanese kickboxing star, Money Mayweather emerged triumphant against the 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa, but Twitter wasn’t all that amused.

According to the Bloody Elbow outlet, Mayweather claims he made $9 million for the fighting against Nasukawa, which was scheduled for three rounds at three minutes apiece. After dropping Nasukawa three times in the first round, the kickboxer’s team threw in the towel and Mayweather raised his gloves in a victory. In the strict, boxing-only rules set forth, Nasukawa faced a $5 million fine if he threw a kick inside the ring.

Despite the win, Mayweather says that he’s not returning to boxing and showed respect towards Nasukawa, as he typically does after fights against his opponents. Some in the combat sports world had hoped Mayweather would lock up against Conor McGregor, who he defeated in a boxing match, but this time going to the mixed martial arts side of things.

Fans and critics alike on Twitter had plenty to see about the Mayweather vs. Nasukawa bout and we’ve collected some of the responses below.

Floyd Mayweather just knocked down Tenshin Nasukawa 3 times in 2 minutes. His corner threw the towel in and Tenshin started crying. The easiest $9m he’s ever made. The Money Team. 💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLJUbo9Ns4 — SQUAD XTRA (@squadxtra) December 31, 2018

