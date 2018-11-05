Floyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement To Fight Japanese Kickboxer, Combat Sports Twitter Confused

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be undefeated in the ring, but he can’t seem to beat retirement. The 42-year-old pugilist has announced his return to the ring but his next opponent, a Japanese kickboxer has Twitter confused.

Does Floyd need the money? Or is he just bored? That’s what everyone is wondering when “the best ever” announced out of nowhere earlier today that on New Year’s Eve his next opponent will be a 20-year-old and also undefeated kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan. Floyd hasn’t been inside of a ring since he easily dispatched UFC bad boy Conor McGregor last year.

Floyd has been flirting with unretiring hinting at either a rematch with Manny Pacquiao or a match with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Being the great salesman that he is, Mayweather said this about his about his decision to step in a Rizin ring during this morning’s press conference:

“It wasn’t easy to make this happen. But we told the people anything is possible, so now we’re here, and we want to make sure that we give the people in Tokyo what they want to see: blood, sweat, and tears.”

Mayweather’s upcoming opponent Nasukawa is a complete unknown to the western sports world but based on his record should not be taken likely at all. The boxer who makes a living out of embarrassing his opponents in the ring might have finally met his match if he has to abide by either kickboxing or MMA rules so this fight may definitely take a lot more of hard work and dedication.

Twitter, of course, is just as confused as to why Floyd is even going this route and has some folks hilarious hinting at who Floyd’s next opponent will be after this fight. You can see the reactions to Floyd’s decision in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty