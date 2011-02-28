50 Cent: Who Dares Wins [Video Documentary]

50 Cent: Who Dares Wins [Documentary]

50 Cent: Who Dares Wins is an unauthorized documentary on the rapper’s life and music, featuring rare footage and interviews with friends, colleagues and fellow Hip-Hop stars, including Ed Lover, Mr. Cheeks, Bang ’em Smurf, and Digga.

Peep the unauthorized biography after the jump that shows 50 Cent’s rise to power from the streets of Jamaica, Queens to standing atop of the Hip-Hop mountain today. [More]







