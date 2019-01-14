Kanye West Coons & Capes It Up For R. Kelly During Sunday Service Event

Kanye West has a large platform and can use it any way he well pleases, but few would have thought a Gospel-influenced musical event would end having the star defending R&Creep star R. Kelly. During the Sunday Service concert series debut, West defended Kelly while also referencing Michael Jackson.

The Sunday Service event featured West with a Gospel choir and running through a number of his hits. Joining the Chicago superstar was Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, and Tony Williams. The medley of songs included tracks like “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “I Wonder,” and “Reborn” among others.

However, things went left during the mini-concert when West, perhaps inspired by the recent airing of Surviving R. Kelly, defended the R&B singer and made a call to separate the man from the art.

“They just gonna pull up full documentaries on ’em, and then they gonna come with the Michel documentary. We can enjoy all they music all we want. I thought I wasn’t gonna go there today, but because if we going to tear down one artist, let’s go ahead and take the da Vinci’s outta the Louvre while we’re at it, let’s take down all the art,” West said in a break in the set, referencing the Leaving Neverland documentary which focuses on the lives of two adult accusers of Michael Jackson regarding sexual abuse. Video footage of the moment has since been scrubbed from the Internet.

Again, West is free to feel as he does, but he’s gotta know that caping for creeps just because they made good music might have folks looking at him suspect as if the MAGA stance wasn’t already enough.

I Wonder at Sunday Service @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/tgCAhevZRE — Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) January 7, 2019

Photo; WENN