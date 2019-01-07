Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West Via Twitter, Expect More MAGA Caping

Kanye West just received more validation from his hero. The POTUS recently shouted out the rapper for his support.

As per Complex Donald Trump took time out of his busy day last weekend to thank Yeezy for doubling down on his unwavering backing. “Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words. Criminal Justice Reform is now law – passed in a very bipartisan way!”

Thank you to Kanye West for your nice words. Criminal Justice Reform is now law – passed in a very bipartisan way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

This is a direct response to the Free Thinker’s Twitter rant from January 1 where he made it clear he is still down with the Republican executive in chief whether you like it or not.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Trump’s shout out makes reference to the Criminal Justice Reform law he signed in December which is a passion point shared by both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West. According to The Hill the new directive “reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances and expands on ‘good time credits’ for well-behaved prisoners looking for shorter sentences.”

Just got word that Matthew Charles will be coming home within 24 hours. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish. https://t.co/9EnwDSksfw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2019

Last year Kim personally met with Donald at The White House to request leniency for Alice Marie Johnson who was serving life for a nonviolent offense. Trump went on to grant Johnson clemency following the meeting.

