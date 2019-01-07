MAGA Kanye In Miami Working On Music with Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland & More

Kanye West is back on his MAGA wave and working on new music, too. Reportedly, Yeezy is in Miami and has been in the studio with Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland, 2 Chainz and more.

We’re guessing Drake didn’t get an invite.

Reports TMZ:

Ye’s lineup of talent is insane — we’re talking Lil Wayne, Migos, Timbaland and 2 Chainz. He’s also working with rising stars Tee Grizzley and YNW Melly.

After working on 5 albums last year … Yeezy’s keeping his foot on the pedal in 2019, and the roster of heavy hitters makes it clear lots of people are dying to collab with Mr. West.

We’re told the Miami recording sessions are a big reason Ye surprised Kim Kardashian with their new $14 million condo on South Beach.

That list of artist doubles as people willing to forgive Yeezy for all the troubling commentary he has made and will inevitably continue to do so. Just saying.

Last we heard from Yeezy, he was curving Coachella, or was it vice versa?

Photo: Getty