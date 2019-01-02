Kanye West Rededicates Himself To His MAGA Lifestyle, Again

In the latest episode of “Who’s Man Is This?,” Kanye West has rededicated himself to Donald Trump, or at least the Make America Great Again hat. Yeezy took to Twitter, of course, to triple down on his MAGA lifestyle.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” tweeted West on Monday, January 1.

This was the last of a series of tweets that included revealing he will appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast and once again telling Drake not to follow his wife on Instagram.

This is where we find it necessary to point out that Kanye West is 41-years-old who is likely not treating his bipolar disorder.

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Oh yeah, Ye also threw in a “Trump all day” previously.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Photo; Getty