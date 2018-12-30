41-Year-Old Kanye West Reacts To Drake Following His Wife On Instagram

Kanye West refuses to exit 2018 without extra drama. Yesterday (Dec. 29), the rapper/producer/designer took to Twitter to express his anger at finding out Drake was once again following his wife on Instagram.

We repeat, Yeezy was big mad the 6 God followed Kim Kardashian on IG.

Again, a guy who just bought his wife a Miami Beach condo for a cool $14M, is upset about an actor turned rapper following said spouse on social media.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” Kanye tweeted in a series of since deleted tweets that included a screenshot of an article about the non-story. “When I want to [sic] far with Wiz everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far.”

He added, “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f*cked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

Word, son? Although the tweets were wiped, this is the Internets.

Let us know if you think Yeezy has a legit beef in the comments.

Kanye West is mad at Drake for following Kim Kardashian on social media pic.twitter.com/k7FK0EzXtI — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 29, 2018

—

Photo: Prince Williams