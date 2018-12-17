Snoop Dogg Blasts MAGA Kanye West For Drake Tweets

Snoop Dogg has never been one to bite his tongue on the matters of the day, and the OG rapper and media personality had some harsh words for Kanye West. After ‘Ye’s recent tweet storm regarding his issues with Drake, the D-O-Double-G barked on the Chicago superstar and told him to pick up the phone to call Drizzy.

To Uncle Snoop’s point, Drake and Kanye are said to be neighbors in California and have each other’s contact information if tweets are to be believed. Yet, West insisted on playing out his issues with his Canadian rival on Twitter for days via a relentless stream of consciousness that seemed to suggest violence, threats, and even a call from Drake.

Snoop has had enough of the whole affair, taking to Instagram to call out West as only he can.

“Get your ass off your phone, n*gga and go holla at that n*gga in real life. Stop telling the whole f*cking world what you’re going through. We don’t give a f*ck,” Snoop said. During Snoop’s digs at Yeezy, Drake’s 2013 track “From Time” was playing in the background with the West Coast veteran giving him props for the track.

Check out Snoop Dogg frying Kanye West for his Drake Twitter rant below.

—

Photo: WENN