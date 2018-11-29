Check Out Snoop Dogg’s Fried Baloney Sandwich Recipe

Snoop Dogg is enjoying a resurgence in his career outside of music, very much becoming a pop culture icon in the process. The longtime rapper has moved on to other endeavors including authoring a cookbook, and he recently shared a recipe straight from hood kitchens in a recent interview.

Intrigued by Uncle Snoop’s book From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen co-authored with Ryan Ford, food outlet The Takeout examined some of the recipes in the book and reached out to the D-O-Double-G to find out what inspires him when he’s in the kitchen and beyond.

The Takeout reports:

The Takeout: What meals do you remember growing up in Long Beach that were important to you?

Snoop Dogg: I grew up eating that soul food—mac ’n’ cheese, fried chicken, greens, sweet potato pie—food that came from my Southern family roots. It wasn’t a daily thing, but when we got together as a family, those meals meant something more than what was just on the plate. Nowadays, whenever I’m thinking about what to cook for a big group, that’s the kinda food I want to make. Passin’ it on, ya know?

TO: What’s your most important rule in the kitchen?

SD: Keep it laid back. You can learn all those fancy tricks and go crazy tryin’ to get everything looking perfect, but at the end of the day, it’s all about coming together over something you put out. People dig that effort. And remember to turn the oven off. That’s the wrong kind of blaze.

For some of us who grew up a certain way, we don’t need to know how to make a fried baloney sandwich, which Snoop calls the OG fried bologna sandwich. But for those of you who need a primer on how to make this vaunted delicacy of urban environments, look below.

Snoop Dogg’s OG Fried Bologna Sandwich

Makes 1 sandwich

3 slices bologna

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 slices white bread

1 tsp. yellow mustard

3 slices American cheese

Barbecue potato chips, as many as you want

Place the bologna on a cutting board and cut one slit from the middle to the edge of each slice.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Swirl the skillet to cover the bottom completely. When the skillet is hot and the foam has subsided, add the bread. Lightly toast for about 2 minutes per side, or until golden. Transfer to a cutting board and spread the mustard on one slice of bread.

Return the skillet to the heat and add the bologna in a single layer. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crisp. Flip the bologna and top each slice with the American cheese. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the cheese starts to melt.

Place the fried bologna and cheese on the toasted bread slice without mustard and top with as many chips as you and your sandwich can handle.

Close the sandwich, placing the other bread slice, mustard-side down, on top. Go to town.

Photo: WENN