Snoop Dogg Thinks “Deez Nuts” Should Be Next To Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Snoop Dogg is now one of over 2,000 stars to have their names immortalized by way of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. After the ceremony, the D-O Double G informed the masses of who he believes should be the next recipient of a Walk Of Fame star.

TMZ reports:

The rapper was joined by Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel and record producer Quincy Jones for the ceremony in front of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. The Doggfather’s star is No. 2,651 in the history of the Walk, which has been around since 1960.

We got Snoop after the ceremony and he didn’t have a whole lot to say about getting the plaque … but had an interesting suggestion on who should get a star next … and they come in a pair.

Without a doubt, Snoop Dogg has enjoyed one of Hip-Hop’s most interesting career arcs. With 16 studio albums, over two dozen mixtapes, and a handful of collaborative projects, Uncle Snoop has cemented his place in the annals of Hip-Hop and music in general.

Beyond his usual fare, he’s also become something of a media and content maverick by way of hosting game shows, his cookbook, and hosting a show alongside his unlikely co-host, Martha Stewart. Snoop also returned to the charts as a featured artist on Lil Duval’s smash hit “Smile (Living My Best Life)” as well.

Check out the clip below where Snoop Dogg hits TMZ with one of the oldest hood jokes in the world.

—

Photo: Getty