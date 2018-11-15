Snoop Doggy Dogg To Finally Be Honored On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

After more than two decades of captivating fans around the world with music and visual entertainment, Snoop Doggy Dogg is finally going to receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Variety the Doggfather has been chosen to have his name etched on the famed sidewalk in Hollywood and will be bestowed with the honor on November 19 of this year.

Could his act of defiance of smoking weed next to the White House in protest of Donald Trump have swayed the powers that be to give him one of pop culture’s highest honors? Maybe. What we do know is that this is long overdue given his illustrious history in Hip-Hop, movies, and TV.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Thus explains why Snoop will be getting the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard and as luck would have it the star will lay right in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Needless to say Jimmy Kimmel will be there to help Snoop receive the honor that many celebrities dream of.

It’s great to see that Hollywood is finally recognizing Hip-Hop icons such as Snoop, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill. Heck, even Pitbull got a star on the Walk of Fame before Snoop and that fool doesn’t even have a classic Hip-Hop album to his name (no shots taken). Congrats, Uncle Snoop.

Photo: Getty