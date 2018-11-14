Snoop Dogg Links Up With His Nephew Spyro The Dragon For A Special Delivery

Back in April, we learned that Snoop Dogg was a big fan of classic platform game Spyro The Dragon. His fandom was rewarded when he received the first copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy delivered by Spyro himself.

Yooo my lil neffew @SpyroTheDragon lookin straight !! Bring me that new Spyro Reignited Trilogy! #Spyro_Partner #SpyroToSnoop https://t.co/LPZxepLtJA — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 29, 2018

Activision kicked off the #SpyroToSnoop campaign utilizing a life-size Spyro drone that even breaths fire like the iconic video game character to bring the game to legendary West Coast rapper. The cross-country journey for Spyro started in New York and could be tracked via tweets on the game’s Twitter account as the drone made stops along the way before reaching his final destination in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Paste, Snoop broke down how he became a fan of the game stating:

“Spyro is one of my favorite video game characters and franchises, I started playing with all my family and friends way back in the day—it was one of my go-to games in the ‘90s. I played the games with my own kids, so he’s like fam at this point. We both do epic stuff … that’s my purple neffew.”

What an epic way to market the game. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and features all three of his adventures Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon remastered in beautiful HD with improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics.

For more photos Spyro and Snoop and to see video footage all of the stops the Spyro drone made along the way hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Activision