Ice Cube Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]

Ice Cube, a man who once rapped on a song called “Burn Hollywood Burn,” now has a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Cube is not literally cemented in California history. The NWA co-founder and Gangsta rap OG has his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment, dead or alive.

The accomplishment comes just days after he re-released his classic album Death Certificate and appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher. It also comes just weeks before his new 3-on-3 BIG3 basketball league is set to start.

“You know, you don’t get here by yourself,” said Cube, shouting out his recently deceased friend and DJ, DJ Crazy Toones. “And when you’re coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day. Today is not really about Ice Cube. It’s about all the people who helped me get here.”

Cube was later joined by his NWA crew members during the ceremony. Watch the video below.

Photo: WENN.com