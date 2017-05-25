Ice Cube Promises To Buy 10 Pairs Of BBB Shoes If LaVar Ball Hits Shot In BIG3 League [VIDEO]

Ice Cube is down to support the Big Baller Brand, but it comes with a stipulation.

Cube says he will buy 10 pairs of the $495 shoes if BBB spokesperson and founder LaVar Ball can hit a 4-point shot in his BIG3 league. The 30-foot shot is a unique element of the new basketball league that Cube is starting up this summer.

LaVar has made outlandish statements in the past saying that he could be NBA Hall of Famers like Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, in their primes. But, we’ve seen what LaVar is like on the court, in real life. To his credit, he was a professional football player, not hooper. But hey, his youngest song LaMelo has hit shots from half-court, so maybe he has long-distance shooting in his DNA too.

If LaVar does take Cube up on his challenge, it’s only right that get multiple chances. Because we don’t think that anyone is believing that Cube hit this shot on the first try. Even if he did once “messed around and got a triple-double.”

LaVar’s song Lonzo is expected to be a top three lottery pick in the NBA Draft in June. The BIG3 league starts on June 25 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

Photo: WENN.com