NBA Icon “Dr. J” Signs On To Join Ice Cube’s BIG3 League As Coach

Julius “Dr. J” Erving is joining Ice Cube’s BIG3 league as a coach.

Ice Cube continues to add legitimacy to his 3-on-3 league for retired NBA players. The league has announced that NBA legend and cultural icon Julius “Dr. J” Erving will be joining the league as a coach.

“This is an extraordinary moment for BIG3,” said Cube about the acquisition. “In securing Dr. J as a coach, we have brought on one of the most iconic basketball players in history. I cannot wait to see him coach these basketball legends.”

The BIG3 league will be comprised of eight teams. Erving is the final coach to be named adding to a roster that includes Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, and Rick Mahorn.

The players that are signed up to play so far include Iverson [player/coach], Chauncey Billups, Jason Williams, Corey Maggette, Mike Bibby, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, Bonzi Wells, Ricky Davis, Dermarr Johnson with more to be named.

The season is set to start in Brooklyn on June 25. Tickets went on sale this weekend and are available now.

Photo: WENN.com