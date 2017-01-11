Allen Iverson Joins Ice Cube’s Big 3 League As Player And Coach

Ice Cube’s Big3 league for ex-NBA players just provided the biggest “answer” possible to all questions surrounding it. Allen Iverson has signed on to be a player and coach.

Cube just announced the league in December and it’s already making big splashes.

BIG3 will feature recently-retired NBA players who still want to play the game at a competitive level. Peep, we said recently retired. So this won’t be like the Legends game that used to happen during NBA All-Star Weekend back in the day. There will be no Karl Malone or Patrick Ewing sightings on the court. Instead, this league will have guys like Stephen Jackson, Bonzi Wells, Mike Bibby, Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O’Neal and Jason Williams who all have signed on to play according to league officials.

This isn’t just going to be pick-up basketball either. Cube is partnering with former NBA Players Association Deputy executive director Roger Mason, Jr. who is leaving his post to help build the league along with investors.

Iverson is obviously the biggest name in the league so far. The 2001 NBA MVP not only changed the game, but the culture as well. Iverson retired in 2010 and was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame.

The league will be made up of eight teams with five players, meaning each team will have two bench players. They will be playing half-court. Each team will also have an ex-player as head coach. The first coach to sign on was former NBA All-Star Gary Payton.

BIG3 also has plans of adding a festival element to the league with the games being played in different cities as a tour that will include musical guests and other entertainment. The games will be played during the summer after the NBA season has ended. The league is currently working to secure a television deal.

BIG3 is holding a press conference on Wednesday where they will be announcing more players and laying out their plans. View it here. For more information, visit their website.