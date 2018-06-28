Cypress HIll Will Finally Get A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Back in the early 90’s Cypress Hill was undoubtedly one of the biggest groups in Hip-Hop and dropped some instant classics such as “How I Could Just Kill A Man,” and “Insane In The Brain.” Now after decades of respect from both their Hip-Hop peers and Hip-Hop fans alike, the LA trio is finally getting their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A few days ago the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce released their list of names for the class of 2019 and amongst them was the stoner group who used to famously rip up Source magazines at their performances and reminded everyone that there ain’t nothing wrong with indulging in marijuana every now and then… or everyday.

The group’s lead MC B-Real even had a long going beef going with Ice Cube in the 90’s but that’s neither here nor there. Other notable names that are part of the class of 2019 include Teddy Riley, Pink, Tommy Mottola, and Dolly Parton (she hella late too).

Truth be told with all the burgers and douches who’ve been commemorated on that Walk of Fame, we’re surprised it took Cypress Hill this long to get the proper recognition. But as your favorite weed plug says, better late than never.

For those who aren’t familiar with them, Cypress Hill is a four man group comprised of B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs and Eric Bobo. Their self-titled debut in the early 90’s introduced us to a Latino MC who knew how to tear up the mic with the best of them and a Blaxican hypeman who’s ad libs somehow made the tracks even harder. For his part producer DJ Muggs came up with some of the funkiest Hip-Hop sounds the game ever heard and even in the early 90’s proved he was well ahead of his time.

Congratulations are in order for this group.

