Drake Hires Extra Security For His Home Because Kanye West Be Tweetin’

Many of us witnessing the beef between Kanye West and Drake unfold can’t help but feel like we’re watching a piece of tofu cook on a George Foreman Grill. In other words, meh.

But apparently, Drake feels like the drama between him and Ye is that serious as TMZ is reporting that the Canadian crooner is beefing up his security at his SoCal mansion due to the fact that Kanye West lives nearby. Wait, huh? Who starts beef with a soft rapper who lives close to them and then hires extra security because of the pending “threat”?

The 6 God, apparently

Our sources in Hidden Hills — where the Wests and Drizzy all lay their heads — say Drake’s crib has at least 2 new guards standing watch outside the gate to his driveway. We’re told it’s no coincidence the security was added the day after his war with Ye erupted with tweets and an alleged threatening phone call.

If you didn’t know, their homes are verrry close to each other — we’re talking just a half-mile. Not much of a buffer zone. In addition to the added muscle, we’re told there’s an SUV stationed just inside Drake’s front gate.

Kanye West is the same man who went to The Cher Show , got called out by one of the actors for being on his phone during the show and then apologized for his actions. This is the man who Drake fears?

We’d understand if Pusha T lived close to his crib, but he’s threatening the man who made “Jesus Walks” and then adding security to his team in case he wants to bless him with the fade? Come on, b.

Stop threatening non-violent people married to reality TV stars and then fearing for your safety.